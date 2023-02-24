Huntingdon: Hostile pedestrian guilty of killing cyclist
A pedestrian has been found guilty of killing a 77-year-old cyclist who had "angered" her by being on the pavement.
Auriol Grey, 49, gestured in a "hostile and aggressive way" towards Celia Ward who fell into the path of an oncoming car in Huntingdon on 20 October 2020.
Peterborough Crown Court heard Grey had shouted at Mrs Ward to "get off the [expletive] pavement".
Grey, of Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, was convicted of manslaughter and will be sentenced on 2 March.
The jury heard the two women passed each other in opposite directions on the pavement of the town's ring road pavement that afternoon.
The incident was captured on CCTV which included sound, and the prosecution claimed the defendant was "angered by the presence of a cyclist on a footpath".
Prosecutor Simon Spence KC said Grey shouted at Mrs Ward and "gestured in a hostile and aggressive way towards" her, causing her to fall off the bike and into the road where she was hit by an oncoming car.
Jurors heard the vehicle had "no chance to stop or take avoiding action" and Mrs Ward died at the scene.
The court heard Grey left prior to emergency services arriving and went to Sainsbury's where she bought groceries.
In police interview, Grey, who has cerebral palsy, told officers she was partially sighted and described the pedal cycle as travelling "fast" in the centre of the pavement.
She stated she was "anxious that I was going to get hit by it", adding she "may have unintentionally put" out her hand to protect herself.
But after being shown the CCTV footage, interviewing officer Det Sgt Mark Dollard asked her why she said what she said, to which she responded: "I don't know."
The court was told police could not "categorically" state whether the pavement was a shared cycleway.