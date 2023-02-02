Jesse Nwokejiobi: Pair charged in connection with Cambridge murder probe
- Published
Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of a teenager.
Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, died after receiving a single stab wound to his chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November.
James Heath, 45, and Helen Heath, 36, both of Queens Close, Harston, have been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Both will also face charges linked to the supply of heroin and cocaine.
They are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 16 February.
Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested in south London, were charged with murder last month.
They have both pleaded not guilty and are expected to stand trial on 31 July at Huntingdon Crown Court.
Two youths aged 14, and a 17-year-old were arrested in November, but have now had their bail cancelled, with no further action taken against them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk