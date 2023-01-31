Cambridgeshire detective sacked over indecent child images
A police detective who was caught with child sexual abuse material has been sacked.
Det Con James Jordan was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct, and dismissed without notice from Cambridgeshire Police.
He previously admitted five counts of making indecent images of children at St Albans Crown Court.
Jordan will be sentenced at the same court on 10 February.
The 32-year-old, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, also admitted three counts of misconduct in a public office at the court hearing in December.
Chief Constable Nick Dean, who has chaired a police disciplinary hearing, said the officer's actions had "done irreparable damage to public confidence".
"His actions have undermined the very essence of policing's core values in protecting the public, especially children and vulnerable people, and helping those in need," he said.
Mr Dean said Jordan was "in custody within 24 hours of a concern being raised".
"Accessing indecent images is not a victimless crime," the chief constable said.
"The images depict the worst possible forms of child abuse and those who access them create a market for further images to be produced."
