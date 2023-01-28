David Beckham thanks 102-year-old Peterborough fan for support

A 102-year-old David Beckham super fan has received a surprise video message from the former England captain.

Mona Hurry, a Castor Lodge Care Home resident in Peterborough, "adores" Beckham and has proudly hung a calendar of him in her bedroom, said staff.

In the message he thanked the World War Two codebreaker for her support throughout his career "as I know you're a huge football fan", he said.

Her home put on a Beckham-themed party to celebrate the occasion.

She was given a life-size cardboard cut-out of the star and football-themed cupcakes.

The home said: "Mona was overwhelmed with the video message and couldn't believe he had done something so special for her."

Ms Hurry's daughter said it was "years" since she had seen her mother "with such a smile on her face"
Cake and fizz was on the menu to celebrate the surprise occasion

In the message, Beckham said staff at the care home and Ms Hurry's daughters had told him "what an incredible woman" she was.

"I also want to personally say thank you because I know that you've followed my career - my whole career - and I know you're a huge football fan," he said.

"So I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the support over the years."

Ms Hurry has a calendar of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star on her wall

Laura Mills, from the home, said: "Mona adores David Beckham and loves to talk about him.

"She always says what a special, lovely and charitable man he is.

"She is an incredibly sweet and kind lady herself, who always reaches out to everybody in the home to ask how they are.

"Growing up, Mona served in the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - operating as a codebreaker to intercept and crack the secrets of German wartime communication."

