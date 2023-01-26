Cambridge University: Erin Cresswell died after mental health struggles
A Cambridge University student took her own life after struggling with her mental health for "a number of years", an inquest heard.
Erin Cresswell, 20, was found dead in her room on 9 May after her mother contacted Jesus College when she had not heard from her for several days.
Coroner Simon Milburn said there was "no indication she was thinking about taking her own life".
Her mother said: "I wish she could have realised how loved she was."
Summarising statements from a "large number of students", the area coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Mr Milburn, said Ms Cresswell was considered a "model student" and "although she was quiet, she was clearly well-liked by all who spoke to her".
In a statement read to the inquest in Peterborough Town Hall, Mrs Cresswell said that while at school her daughter, from Gateshead, had been diagnosed with an eating disorder.
She said Ms Cresswell later "threw herself into" going to the gym "with the aim of getting strength and not weight loss".
The inquest heard Ms Cresswell had self-referred to South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust in May 2020 and had three counselling sessions at Cambridge University in August and September 2021, where her risk was assessed as low.
Mrs Cresswell said her daughter was "happy" in Cambridge and "met nothing but kind people".
She added that she "unfortunately couldn't let anyone into what was in her head", adding: "We're aware she didn't value her life very much."
Mr Milburn said: "Despite those struggles that she went through - the inherent shyness, the lack of self-worth - there was clearly no indication she was thinking about taking her own life at any stage."
The coroner said: "Erin had struggled with her mental health over a number of years and had also left notes indicating she was contemplating taking her own life, but had never made these comments to those who were close to her."
He concluded she died by suicide and at the end of the inquest said to Ms Cresswell's parents: "I just can't even begin to imagine what you've been through. I'm so sorry."
Ms Cresswell was one of six students to die by suicide or suspected suicide at Cambridge between March and September last year.
