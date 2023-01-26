Wisbech: Eliza Bibby murder suspect found dead in prison
A 45-year old-man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman has been found dead in prison.
The body of Eliza Bibby, 47, was discovered at her Beechwood Road house in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 10 January.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to HMP Peterborough at about 15:50 GMT on Wednesday to reports of a "sudden death".
The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
The unnamed man, of no fixed abode, had been remanded into custody in connection with unrelated allegations, police said.
A file has been passed to the coroner.
Post mortem tests found that Ms Bibby died of multiple stab wounds, after her body was discovered by paramedics.
A 42-year-old woman from Wisbech was arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody in connection with unrelated allegations, the force confirmed.
