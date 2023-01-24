Peterborough Catholic priest, 74, accused of abusing children
A 74-year-old Catholic priest has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing two children in the 1980s.
Dennis Finbow, who was working in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough, faces six counts of indecently assaulting a boy and girl aged between 10 and 13.
The trial at Huntingdon Crown Court heard the prosecution say that the defendant had touched the girl while she was in bed.
Fr Finbow, of Martlesham, Suffolk, denies the charges.
Five of the counts against him relate to the girl, including allegations that he touched and massaged her.
In a police interview played to the jury, the female complainant said Fr Finbow was "charismatic" and "everybody loved him".
Prosecutor Nicholas Bleaney said when he was voluntarily interviewed, the defendant described the allegations "as nonsense and a fabrication".
The trial continues.
