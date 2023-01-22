M11: Lorry fire shuts northbound carriageway in Cambridgeshire
The northbound carriageway of the M11 will be closed "for some time" due to a lorry fire, a fire service said.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on the slip road for the Girton Interchange at 08:00 GMT.
The motorway was closed northbound between junction 13 for Cambridge and junction 14 to deal with the blaze.
Smoke was seen billowing across the road and National Highways also warned of poor visibility due to fog.
The Fire service tweeted: "The road will be closed for some time while firefighters deal with the incident and for the road to be repaired."
National Highways said diversions were in place.
