Man dies after being hit by two cars in Peterborough
- Published
A pedestrian has died nine days after being struck by two vehicles on a city's dual carriageway.
Vaidas Barkauskas, 45, was crossing the central reservation in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough at about 17:30 GMT on 4 January, when he was hit by a blue Skoda Superb and a Mercedes A180.
The drivers of the vehicles were uninjured and remained at the scene.
Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Barkauskas died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Friday.
Family and friends of Mr Barkauskas, who lived in Peterborough, said "our hearts are broken".
"There will be a piece missing forever, but heaven has now gained a special angel," a statement issued via police said.
"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.
"He always put everyone else first and helped everyone in any way he could.
"He was a happy, smiley person who brought lots of happiness."
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk