Wisbech: Two bailed over stab death of Eliza Bibby
Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at her home have been bailed.
Eliza Bibby, 47, was found with multiple stab wounds in her Beechwood Road bungalow in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, last Tuesday morning.
Police said a man, 45, of no fixed address, and a woman, 42, from Wisbech, had been bailed in relation to the murder investigation, but remanded in custody over unrelated allegations.
An appeal has been made for witnesses.
Det Insp Lee Martin, from the Major Crime Unit, said: "It has now been a week since this tragic incident and I continue to ask, if there is anyone with any information please contact us today."
