Wisbech: Murder victim Eliza Bibby stabbed multiple times

Police vehicles at Beechwood Road, WisbechAnt Saddington/BBC
Eliza Bibby's body was found at her home in Wisbech

A woman whose body was found at her home died of multiple stab wounds, post-mortem tests found.

Eliza Bibby, 47, was found dead at her Beechwood Road house in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 06:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder after her body was found by paramedics.

A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman from Wisbech are still being questioned.

Det Insp Lee Martin, from the Major Crime Unit, said: "I am still urging anyone who has any information to contact us.

"We believe this to have been a targeted attack, however, patrols continue in the local area to ease any concerns residents may have".

Ant Saddington/BBC
The 47-year-old's body was found by the ambulance service on Tuesday morning before police arrived

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics