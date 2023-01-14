Duxford: Lost pub crawl village finds yet another alehouse
A village whose tour of lost pubs and alehouses proved an unlikely social media hit has found another long-forgotten watering hole.
Duxford History Society's recent lost pub tour attracted more than 100 people from within the village and beyond.
In the mid-19th Century, the Cambridgeshire village was home to a few hundred people, but had eight or nine drinking establishments.
The society has now found there was another pub called The Elm or The Elms.
Mike Priestley, who organised the previous tour, said: "History keeps giving - we have found another one on St John's Street up by the school.
"It was at the end of Elms Close and was called either The Elm or the Elms.
"It burned down in the late 1700s."
Just two pubs - The Plough and the John Barleycorn - are still in business in the village, which is home to Imperial War Museum Duxford, which occupies the for RAF Duxford airbase.
Duxford was far from alone in being a village with a large number of ale houses and pubs - it was common for villages and towns to have many drinking establishments.
