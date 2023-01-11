iPhone designer Sir Jony Ive pays tribute to Tom Karen
- Published
The man who played a pivotal role in the development of the iPhone has spoken of his admiration for his fellow designer, Tom Karen.
Sir Jony Ive's comments followed the death of Mr Karen on New Year's Eve at the age of 96.
In a statement to the BBC, he said: "I am so grateful for his encouragement."
Mr Karen, who lived in Cambridge, worked on the cult classic Raleigh Chopper, as well as the Bond Bug car and marble run toy.
He was the managing director of Letchworth-based Ogle Design until 1999 and was appointed OBE in 2019.
One of the world's most famous product designers, Sir Jony played a key role in the creation of the MacBook, iPad and iPod as well as a string of other Apple products.
After leaving Apple in 2019 he founded what he called the "creative collective", LoveFrom, which brings together designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers and artists.
Sir Jony said: "Tom was a wonderfully insightful designer who gave his time generously.
He added: "His practice was optimistic and conspicuously responsible. He perfectly embodied the ideals and values of a generation of designers that took the responsibility of their profession seriously".
He also said he fondly remembered the veteran designer "showing me around his design company Ogle when I was a young boy."
Mr Karen reportedly invited Sir Jony and his father to visit him at the Ogle offices where he encouraged the young designer to stick with his career aspirations.
The late industrial designer was born in Vienna, Austria and arrived in England in 1942 during World War Two.
A museum run by the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation currently hosting an exhibition dedicated to Mr Karen's work.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk