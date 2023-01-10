Chatteris road blocked by onions spill as trailer overturns
A road was blocked by thousands of onions during the morning rush hour after a tractor trailer overturned.
The vehicle shed its load on the junction of the A141 and A142 in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, at about 08:50 GMT on Monday.
Cambridgeshire Police said there were no arrests or injuries - and the road was reopened at about 12:50.
Melissa Atwell posted a picture of the scene on social media, describing it as "just a few rogue onions".
