Pair deny murder of Jesse Nwokejiobi in Cambridge
Two teenagers have denied the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve.
Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November.
The 16-year-old boys, who were arrested in south London, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court.
They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody. They are due to stand trial on 31 July at Huntingdon Crown Court.
