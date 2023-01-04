BMW crashes into tattoo studio in Wisbech injuring two people

A grey BMW partially inside a tattoo studio, a knocked out window frame with shattered glass and tyre tracks on the pavement.New Image Tattoo Studio
Police said officers were called at 10:34 GMT to reports of a vehicle colliding with a shop window

A car has crashed into a town centre shopfront window leaving two people with minor injuries, police said.

It happened at New Image Tattoo Studio in Church Terrace, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire just after 10:30 GMT.

Pictures showed a grey BMW partially inside the building, a knocked out window frame with shattered glass, and tyre marks on the pavement.

Police said officers and fire brigade colleagues attended, but nobody needed hospital treatment.

In a post on Instagram, the tattoo studio said: "Unfortunately, a car has crashed into the front window but luckily everyone is okay.

"We're hopefully looking to be back in business tomorrow as normal."

New Image Tattoo Studio
Two people received minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment, police said

