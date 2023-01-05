Waste laws see councils in Cambridgeshire halt old sofa collections
Five councils have halted waste collections of old soft furnishings as a result of new disposal rules.
The Environment Agency (EA) said sofas, cushions and chairs must be incinerated from 1 January, to get rid of harmful persistent organic pollutants (POPs).
It is understood Cambridgeshire County Council, responsible for disposal of the waste, does not have an incinerator partnership to burn the rubbish.
One council leader said it could lead to more fly-tipping.
East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), had stopped collections and drop-offs of the items at its waste centres.
"A confirmed list of incinerators able to receive POPs has not yet been supplied to East Cambridgeshire District Council," the authority said on 30 December.
"We are urgently working with Cambridgeshire County Council and our partners to resolve this."
Conservative leader of ECDC, Anna Bailey, said: "This was a massive urgent issue for the county council to deal with immediately.
"I have no doubt at all that this is going to be an issue.
"It will lead to a rise in fly-tipping, which we will have to clear up, but where do we send these items to when we do pick them up?"
The county council has been asked for its response.
Cambridge City Council, Huntingdonshire, Fenland, and South Cambridgeshire district councils have all halted collections and drop-offs of soft furnishings at their waste recycling plants.
Legislation relating to POPs, brought in in 2007, had not previously been enforced by the EA until now.
"Persistent organic pollutants are harmful to human health and the environment, so it is important that waste containing these chemicals is taken to authorised facilities for destruction," the agency said.
"Defra and the EA have been engaging with local authorities since 2021 to explain the law around these chemicals and offer guidance where necessary."
On its website, the EA instructs that upholstered domestic seating and any mixed, residual, (or bulky) household waste with which it has been mixed with, should be sent for destruction to a municipal waste incinerator, hazardous waste incinerator, or cement kiln.
All the councils are encouraging people to consider donating items to charities or re-purposing them rather than disposing.
