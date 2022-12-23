Lab dogs recovered after break-in at Wyton breeding centre returned
Two beagles recovered by police after a break-in at a facility that breeds animals for laboratory research have been returned to the site.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to MBR Acres in Wyton on Tuesday.
Protest group Animal Rebellion, supported by celebrities including singer Will Young and presenter Chris Packham, called for the dogs to be rehomed elsewhere.
The force said it was legally "compelled" to give the animals back.
Following concerns raised, the force said it contacted the Home Office who, alongside its Animals in Science Regulation Unit (ASRU), which administers and enforces the licencing for MBR Acres, "supported the return of the dogs for their wellbeing".
In a statement Cambridgeshire Police said: "We recognise the strong feelings this issue has raised in many people, however, we had no legal justification to retain the dogs and therefore were compelled to return them."
Another 18 dogs were taken and have not been recovered, the force said.
Police arrested 14 people as part of their burglary and aggravated trespass inquiry and they have been released on conditional bail until next year.
On Twitter singer Will Young said: "I don't condone illegal activity, however these two dogs need to avoid being returned to being tested on or put down."
Free Love and Libby: Beagle Puppies Captured by Cambridgeshire Police. I don’t condone illegal activity, however these two dogs need to avoid being returned to being tested on or put down. Please urgently support this petition: https://t.co/JdslSRle98— Will Young (@willyoung) December 21, 2022
The two recovered dogs have become known as Libby and Love.
BBC Springwatch/Autumnwatch presenter Chris Packham said on Twitter: "I just can't see where @CambsCops are going with not handing over Libby & Love the beagles rescued by @RebelsAnimal from the hideous MBR Acres."
I just can’t see where @CambsCops are going with not handing over Libby & Love the beagles rescued by @RebelsAnimal from the hideous MBR Acres - it’s a PR disaster . Please ring CALL CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE to demand Love & Libby's release - 01480 456111 pic.twitter.com/CPSLy20EMD— Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) December 23, 2022
MBR (Marshall Bio Resources) which runs the site, breeds and sells animals to the medical testing industry.
The BBC has approached MBR for comment.
In an earlier statement, the company said the establishment was a "lawful breeder" that complied with licence requirements.
They said the "unlawful extreme action" taken by protestors had "placed stress" on animals and staff.
The company said it respected the right of people to "peacefully and lawfully protest".
