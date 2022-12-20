Waterbeach: Baby found dead at waste site had been in household bin
An unidentified baby found dead at a recycling centre was likely to have been put in a household recycling bin before being transported to the site.
The newborn boy, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the Ely Road centre in Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on 29 November.
Cambridgeshire Police said they had narrowed down where the waste had come from to five locations.
These included Peterborough, and a specific part of Cambridge.
A post-mortem examination carried out earlier this month was inconclusive, although the force now had the baby's DNA record.
The force said it continued to "keep an open mind" about the circumstances leading to the baby's discovery.
It added inquiries had established the most likely areas the baby came from, via blue bin household recycling waste, were:
- Peterborough and its surrounding villages
- March
- Whittlesey
- Melbourn
- streets off Mill Road in Cambridge
Det Ch Supt John Massey said: "We are still investigating this tragic incident and trying to locate the baby's mother to offer her all the support she needs.
"It is important to note that we have now obtained the baby boy's DNA, so we can compare this to any name that is put forward for a parent."
The force added it continued to work with partner organisations to try to identify the boy and his family.
Officers continued to appeal to anyone with information about the baby or his family to contact them.
