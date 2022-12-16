Coach fire on A47 near Wisbech dealt with by crews
Crews dealt with a fire on a coach that had been carrying passengers on Thursday evening.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 17:37 BST and found the coach alight on the A47 near Wisbech.
All passengers were off the bus before firefighters arrived, and no-one needed assistance, a spokesperson from the service said.
It said crews extinguished the fire, and there was no road damage to inform the council of.
