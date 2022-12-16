Woman left terrified at Cambridge Christmas party spiking
- Published
A woman who believes she was spiked by injection on a Christmas work night out said she was left "absolutely terrified" and unable to move.
Sophie Day, 26, was drinking with colleagues in Cambridge on 9 December when she suddenly fell ill after leaving to go to the toilets.
Ms Day said she was taken outside by bouncers, who said she was drunk and "left me on the floor in probably -5C".
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were investigating a reported spiking.
Ms Day said she went to the toilet with a friend and when she got there "I just felt very ill, very faint".
When she returned to the friends she told them she felt unwell and was going to have to go home.
"With that I just sort of went unconscious," she said.
"All of my limbs went floppy... and I just slid on to the floor. I don't really remember a huge amount of it."
Her friends called an ambulance but were told it would take eight hours and taxis refused to take her because they believed she was drunk, before eventually she was taken home by a friend of a friend.
She said her group "all had relatively about the same amount to drink, just some wines, nothing crazy".
"One minute I was fine just having a nice chat, all around together having a bit of a laugh and within two to three minutes I'd completely changed and I was unconscious," she said.
She reported the incident to police the following day.
She said they took matters "very seriously" and interviewed her on Monday, taking a urine sample.
Ms Day said she "had a little mark on my arm that look just as if I'd had a flu jab" which makes her believe it was done by injection on her way to the toilets.
She said she was also spiked as a teenager and encouraged people on nights out to stay with people they know.
Det Ch Insp Dave Taylor, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "We are investigating a spiking incident at a nightclub... in Cambridge, on 9 December, which was reported the following day.
"We take all reports of spiking extremely seriously and encourage concerns to be reported to ourselves or a member of bar staff or security as soon as possible.
"Reports are investigated thoroughly and all lines of inquiry considered.
"In addition, we have heightened our preventative response and are working with a variety of partners including CCTV operators, local licensees, and taxi marshals.
"This has included training to identify and respond to predatory behaviour and continued foot patrols through the night-time economy at peak times."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk