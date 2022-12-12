Dozens of Cambridgeshire schools closed due to snow

Child in plastic tub being used as a sled in PapworthSteve Hubbard/BBC
Schools across Cambridgeshire have been closed due to the snow

Dozens of schools have been closed in Cambridgeshire after a night of heavy snowfall.

Cambridgeshire County Council had 27 schools listed as closed by mid-morning because of adverse weather conditions.

The authority said it had gritters and snow ploughs out on the roads after parts of the county saw 5cm (1.9in) of snow overnight.

The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Schools and roads were also affected across the county's borders - in the Haverhill area in Suffolk, and more widespread across Essex.

Steve Hubbard/BBC
Parts of Cambridgeshire were blanketed in snow overnight

