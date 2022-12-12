Peterborough charity cafe says cost of living will "hit hardest" in January
More families struggling with rising food prices will need support beyond Christmas, a charity said.
Louise Roe from Family Voice in Peterborough said she expected the new year to "hit hardest" for people.
"I'm expecting January to be even busier than December to be honest, and I think we're going to see people really struggling then," she said.
Ms Roe said the numbers attending its community cafe in Orton Goldhay had "grown over the past few months".
The cafe, which opened at the start of this year, provides free fruit and vegetables for people to take home, that would otherwise go to waste.
She said the food offer was helping to "encourage a few more people coming in, especially at the moment when everything is costing as much as it is".
Ousman Gaye, a volunteer for Family Voice, said he was seeing "different families from different backgrounds and cultures" come to the cafe.
"At this time, it's really, really hard for families. That's why we're working very, very hard to help," he said.
Mr Gaye said he comes from a background that was "really tough" and is why he does not want to see people struggling.
"I'm working my socks off contacting businesses to get more donations from them. I know the demand is too much, but I love helping people," he said.
Kerry Russell came to the community cafe for support, and since April has become a volunteer there.
She said it was "very supportive" and she could not live without it, and the cafe was also a place to make friends.
