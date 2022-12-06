Burwell man jailed for life for attack on three men in pub

Jason JonesCambridgeshire Police
Jason Jones, 39, of Dalzells Lane, Burwell, was given a life sentence for three counts of attempted murder

A man who stabbed two brothers in the neck in an "unprovoked" attack and injured a third man has been jailed for life.

Cambridgeshire Police said the victims had life-threatening injuries after the incident at The Fox pub in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, on 16 December 2021.

Jason Jones was sentenced after admitting three counts of attempted murder.

The 39-year-old was told he must serve a minimum of 24 years.

Police said the brothers, aged 66 and 68, were "enjoying a quiet drink" in the pub at about 19:20 GMT when Jones attacked them.

A third customer, a 33-year-old man, intervened but was then also attacked by Jones.

Jones, of Dalzells Lane, then carried out a further attack on one of the brothers as they attempted to defend themselves, causing a further head injury and broken collar bone, police said.

Google
The attack happened at The Fox pub in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, on 16 December 2021

The sentencing judge at Peterborough Crown Court described Jones, who had multiple previous convictions for violent offences, as a "high risk of serious harm to other people", police said.

He also described the third victim, who intervened, as having "bravery of a high order" and said his actions "almost certainly prevented further harm" and saved the brothers' lives.

Det Con Joseph Fourie said: "This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on three members of the public going about their daily business during the festive period.

"Jones' actions have had a significant impact on the victims and the wider community of Burwell. We hope that this sentence brings some closure to those that have been affected."

