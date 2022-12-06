Burwell man jailed for life for attack on three men in pub
A man who stabbed two brothers in the neck in an "unprovoked" attack and injured a third man has been jailed for life.
Cambridgeshire Police said the victims had life-threatening injuries after the incident at The Fox pub in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, on 16 December 2021.
Jason Jones was sentenced after admitting three counts of attempted murder.
The 39-year-old was told he must serve a minimum of 24 years.
Police said the brothers, aged 66 and 68, were "enjoying a quiet drink" in the pub at about 19:20 GMT when Jones attacked them.
A third customer, a 33-year-old man, intervened but was then also attacked by Jones.
Jones, of Dalzells Lane, then carried out a further attack on one of the brothers as they attempted to defend themselves, causing a further head injury and broken collar bone, police said.
The sentencing judge at Peterborough Crown Court described Jones, who had multiple previous convictions for violent offences, as a "high risk of serious harm to other people", police said.
He also described the third victim, who intervened, as having "bravery of a high order" and said his actions "almost certainly prevented further harm" and saved the brothers' lives.
Det Con Joseph Fourie said: "This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on three members of the public going about their daily business during the festive period.
"Jones' actions have had a significant impact on the victims and the wider community of Burwell. We hope that this sentence brings some closure to those that have been affected."
