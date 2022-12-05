Cambridge University student Alexander Horner died by suicide
A talented Cambridge University maths student took his own life having been "unable to cope" with his undiagnosed chronic pain, an inquest heard.
Alexander Horner, 23, died on 9 May at Eastbourne in East Sussex - one of six students to die by suicide or suspected suicide at the university this year.
An inquest heard the Trinity College student had long-term abdominal pain.
His parents said: "The chronic and increasingly intense physical pain was too much for him to take."
In a statement, his parents told the inquest at Peterborough Town Hall that their son was "studious" and had scored the highest possible grades in school.
He also spoke Chinese and Japanese and enjoyed watching football and basketball, but they said he "had numerous medical problems that clearly directly led to what he eventually did".
The inquest heard the pain was primarily abdominal and his parents said "everyday tasks we all take for granted... became constant trials every day".
Simon Milburn, area coroner for Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: "He found various treatments and medications but despite these it's clear that none of the treatment was able to formally diagnose or alleviate, in the long term, the physical pain he was suffering."
The inquest was told Mr Horner, who was from London, was diagnosed with anxiety and depression in 2019.
He had met with his college tutor on 22 April 2022 where "no issues" were identified and he had registered for graduation.
Concerns were raised on 10 May about Mr Horner, who had been missing for four days and had discussed methods of suicide with a friend.
The inquest heard he had died from a head injury.
Prof Sachiko Kusukawa, from Trinity College, said Mr Horner was "remembered as a talented student" and was a "valued member of our community".
Mr Milburn said Mr Horner had "been unable to cope further with his chronic pain" and concluded he had died by suicide.
His death was the third of a Trinity College student in three years, two of which have been suicides and one was a death from an overdose of anti-anxiety medication.
