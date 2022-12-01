Jesse Nwokejiobi: Mum of stabbed teen wears his clothes every day
The mother of a stabbed teenager says she wears his clothes every day and calls for him to "come back home".
Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, died of a single stab wound to the chest near the Logan's Meadow nature reserve in Cambridge, on 19 November.
His mother, Rita Ofor, told BBC Look East: "Half of me isn't working".
Two 16-year-old boys appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts on Thursday charged with his murder and are due at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday.
A murder inquiry was launched after officers were called to the reserve, close to the River Cam and the Equiano Bridge, at about 14:50 GMT.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jesse's father, Henry Nwokejiobi, said his son was "very funny", adding: "He's got this infectious smile... he likes to make jokes.
"He says exactly what is in his heart. With Jesse, what you see is what you get."
Speaking publicly for the first time since his death, Ms Ofor said she was "sad that I'm here talking about my son, talking about the boy that I love so much".
She said her son left the house on the morning of the stabbing and she later spoke to him on the phone.
"How can you even think that the boy that left will not come back?" she said.
"I'm still processing, is it real, is it real?
"This is Jesse's clothes I'm wearing. I put on his clothes every day calling him to come back home. 'Mummy's calling you Jesse, come back home'."
Police have previously appealed for anyone with social media images related to the incident to come forward.
Mr Nwokejiobi said: "I don't want to see it. It would be more heart-breaking to see exactly what the situation was when he was stabbed."
Three other teenagers, who were arrested, remain on bail.
A 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Harston, Cambridgeshire, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been bailed until 28 February.
