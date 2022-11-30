Jesse Nwokejiobi: Pair charged with murdering 17-year-old
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve.
Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November.
Cambridgeshire Police said two 16-year-olds arrested on Friday evening in South London had now been charged.
The pair will appear at Huntingdon Magistrate's Court on 1 December, while three other teenage boys who were arrested remain on bail.
A murder investigation was started after officers were called to the reserve, close to the River Cam and the Equiano Bridge at about 14:50 GMT.
Police have also arrested a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Harston, Cambridgeshire, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and both remain in custody.
