Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
- Published
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery.
Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and upsetting incident for everyone involved".
He appealed to the mother to get in touch, adding she may need "medical care or is in a vulnerable situation".
In a statement, the force said it was "keeping an open mind as to the circumstances".
Det Supt Massey added: "We are trying our hardest to get to the bottom of what has taken place but we cannot do that alone, so I would also appeal to the public for their help.
"Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation run by our specialist child safeguarding team; even if that is given anonymously to us or Crimestoppers."
