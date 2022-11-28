E-scooter trial outside Cambridge temporarily suspended after error
- Published
A trial of e-scooter services in areas outside a city has been suspended after an extension "was made in error".
The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority said the scheme in Impington, Histon, Girton and Milton had been "temporarily suspended".
It said it was applying to the Department for Transport to include the neighbouring areas in the Cambridge trial.
The authority apologised for any inconvenience caused by the suspension.
It said it suspended the trial in the four areas as "the area of Cambridge covered by the e-scooter trial does not cover these locations, and the extension of these services was made in error, which has only become apparent during a recent review of the programme".
The authority said it was "working quickly" to reinstate the service in those areas as the e-scooters were "well used in these areas".
The Department for Transport is due to make a decision on the future of the scheme on 7 December.
A spokesman for the combined authority said: "The trial has encouraged people to make more environmentally-conscious decisions about their transport choices, and we hope to be able to get them back into these areas quickly so that they can continue to play their part in encouraging safe, active and sustainable travel."
