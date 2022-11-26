Jesse Nwokejiobi: Father pays tribute to teenager stabbed in Cambridge
The father of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near a city nature reserve said his son was "very creative and loving".
Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest in a "targeted attack" near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on Saturday, 19 November.
His father, Henry Nwokejiobi, said Jesse was "a good son" and had ambitions to become a doctor.
Two more teenage boys have been arrested, bringing the total to five.
A murder inquiry started after officers were called to the reserve, close to the River Cam and the Equiano Bridge at about 14:50 GMT, and the teenager died at the scene.
Detectives from Cambridgeshire's Major Crime Unit arrested two 16-year-old boys on suspicion of murder at properties in south London on Friday.
They were taken into custody in Croydon and were due to be brought to Cambridgeshire, the force said.
Three further teenage boys, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail and are due to return to Peterborough's Thorpe Wood police station in February.
Mr Nwokejiobi said: "Jesse was a good son and at home he was very creative and loving.
"He made jokes, cooked a lot and helped with the chores. He was a quick learner and did very well at school.
"He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor.
"I miss him terribly. I will love him forever."
Supt Adam Gallop, of the Major Crime Unit, said the force now had "in excess of 100 people working on this investigation".
He appealed for anyone with social media images related to the incident to come forward.
The police also appealed for dashcam footage from motorists who may have been in the St Andrew's Road area of Chesterton, just north of Logan's Meadow, between 14:00 and 15:00 on the Saturday in question.
