Secret yarn-bomber makes solar-powered Santa on Ely postbox
A secretive yarn-bomber has taken the postbox topper craze to "a whole new level" by creating a festive scene with a revolving Santa and working lights.
The mysterious crafter's latest creation is on a box in Waterside, Ely, in Cambridgeshire.
It features a solar-powered Santa and reindeer, snowmen and a snowdog.
Tiny crocheted Christmas stockings have also been attached, with a note inviting people to take one home to decorate their own tree.
The nifty needleworker prefers to remain anonymous.
Using the moniker The Secret Yarn Bomber, the knitter has been targeting Ely's postboxes for a number of years, much to the joy of local residents.
Writing about their latest creation on Instagram, the yarn-bomber said: "Times may be tough at the moment so I hope this cheers up some of you (PS, if it's sunny enough the reindeer and Santa move around and at night it should have lights on the tree)."
Many have commented on the new topper, with one person writing: "You've taken yarn-bombing to a whole new level. This is fantastic."
A Royal Mail spokesman has previously said the organisation "enjoyed seeing the various postbox toppers that different groups have showcased across the UK".
He stressed, however, that knitters should take care not to obstruct access to the boxes for customers or employees collecting mail.
