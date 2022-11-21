Cambridge stabbing: Teen who was killed named by police
- Published
A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death has been named by police.
Cambridgeshire Police said it believed Jesse Nwokejiobi was stabbed in a "targeted attack" in Cambridge.
The force said officers were called to an area near Logan's Meadow, a nature reserve, at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday, and the teenager died at the scene.
Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.
Supt Adam Gallop said: "We know there are a lot of people in the community who are talking about what has happened, including images and videos being circulated on social media.
"My plea is for parents and guardians to speak with their children and do the right thing by contacting us with information.
"I want to reassure the community that because they may have something on their phone, doesn't mean they are in trouble, but evidentially it could help our investigation."
All three suspects were taken into police custody in Peterborough, and have been released on police bail.
They are due to return to the city's Thorpe Wood police station in February.
