Cambridge teen who was stabbed to death named by police
A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near a nature reserve has been named by police.
Cambridgeshire Police said it believed Jesse Nwokejiobi was stabbed in a "targeted attack" in Cambridge.
The force said officers were called to an area near Logan's Meadow at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday, and the teenager died at the scene.
Three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.
Supt Adam Gallop said: "We know there are a lot of people in the community who are talking about what has happened, including images and videos being circulated on social media.
"My plea is for parents and guardians to speak with their children and do the right thing by contacting us with information.
"I want to reassure the community that because they may have something on their phone, doesn't mean they are in trouble, but evidentially it could help our investigation."
One of the 14-year-old boys, from the South Cambridgeshire area, remained in police custody in Peterborough.
The other 14-year-old, from Cambridge, and the 17-year-old, also from South Cambridgeshire, have been released on police bail and are due to return to Thorpe Wood police station in February.
