Cambridge: Teenager stabbed to death in 'targeted' attack
A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a "targeted attack" in Cambridge, police believe.
Officers were called to the scene near Logan's Meadow, a small nature reserve next to the River Cam, at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday.
The boy was pronounced dead shortly afterwards and Cambridgeshire Constabulary launched a murder investigation.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Supt Carl Foster, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "While we are unable to confirm the cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been conducted, we believe the boy was stabbed in a targeted attack.
"We are following several leads and carrying out enquiries to find those responsible, however no arrests have yet been made.
"We believe there were members of the public at the scene who spoke with paramedics but left before our officers arrived. I am directly appealing for these people to make contact with us please."