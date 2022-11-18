Cambridge University: Youngest college granted Grade II* listed status
Cambridge University's youngest college has been hailed as a "stunning city landmark" as it was granted Grade II* listed status.
Robinson College, which was built between 1977 and 1980, was the last college to be established at the university.
It was also Cambridge's first purpose-built co-educational college.
The college called it a "significant milestone" for it and the university.
The Department for Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) granted it Grade II* listed on the advice of Historic England.
Sir Richard Heaton, warden of Robinson College, said: "This news is a significant milestone for Robinson College and for Cambridge University."
Since being opened, about 5,000 students have lived and studied at the college.
Sir Richard said: "We are immensely proud that the listing recognises the particular contribution that our red-brick College makes to Cambridge's architectural and cultural heritage.
"I am especially pleased that the report draws attention to the superb architectural quality of our chapel and our library."
Matthew Cooper, Historic England senior listing advisor, said: "The artistic interiors of the chapel and the library are particularly remarkable.
"The College, with its distinctive red brick exteriors, is a stunning city landmark."
Funding for the new college had been given by David Robinson who made his wealth renting televisions and radios and from his contribution to British horse racing.
He donated £18m to fund the creation of the college.
Glasgow-based architectural practice of Gillespie, Kidd & Coia (GK&C) designed the building.