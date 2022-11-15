Cambridge couple juggling finances win £1m on lottery
- Published
A couple who have been together for nine years and have had to "juggle" their finances are due to get married after winning £1m on the lottery.
Holly Saul and Ben Lowther, from Cambridge, won after playing the National Lottery EuroMillions in October.
Ms Saul, 30, said their good fortune had left her "humbled".
Mr Lowther, 39, said they had planned to marry "further down the line" due to the cost of living.
The win means Ms Saul has been able to take a break from her job in clinical research recruitment to spend more time with their children, aged 14 and three.
They have also bought a new home, which will be big enough to host a larger family Christmas get-together, they said.
'I have to pinch myself'
"Holly and I always planned to marry one day but, with two children and the cost of living, a wedding was looking like something we would celebrate much further down the line," Mr Lowther said.
"Now, thanks to one chunky dose of luck, I have been able to propose - in Paris no less - and we can start to plan the perfect wedding, and our family can all gather for another celebration."
His bride-to-be said: "Not a day has gone by that we haven't counted our blessings.
"We're just so lucky, and now, standing in our new home, I still have to pinch myself.
"I have worked full-time since I was 16, only having time off for maternity leave, and while I do enjoy working and am proud of my career, I'm so humbled that I can put that on pause for a couple of years and spend more time with the children."
Mr Lowther, a games developer, said: "Before that winning day, Holly and I were home working in our tiny kitchen with two children in and out, desperately trying to stay on top of everything and juggling the finances."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk