Pedestrian dies after being hit by van in Littleport
A 33-year-old pedestrian has died two days after being struck by a van.
Cambridgeshire Police said Callan Ebsworth was involved in a collision at Branch Bank, Littleport, at about 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Mr Ebsworth, from Prickwillow, was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where he died on Thursday.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
