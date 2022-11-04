Longstowe: Teen injured in crash involving police vehicle

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the police vehicle was responding to an incident at the time of the crash in the village near Cambourne

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a police vehicle that was responding to an incident, a watchdog said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the two-vehicle collision happened on the A1198 at Longstowe, Cambridgeshire, at about 13:30 GMT on Thursday.

It said both the driver of a Citroen car and the driver of the police vehicle were taken to hospital.

The IOPC was investigating, it said.

"After being notified by Cambridgeshire Police we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to begin our inquiries," an IOPC spokesman said.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage."

