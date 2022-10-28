HC-One: Red House residents at risk of malnourishment
Residents of an inadequate care home were at risk of dehydration and malnourishment, inspectors found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said that care at the Red House in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire was "unacceptable and people were at risk of harm".
The CQC said "responsibility for these failings" lay with provider HC-One, which closed another failing home - The Elms - in Whittlesey this month.
HC-One has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
Following the inspection the Red House, which can accommodate up to 60 people living with dementia and physical disabilities, has been placed in special measures.
It was rated inadequate in all areas, and the CQC said it "was not providing standards of care people have a right to expect".
Inspectors found there were not enough staff and that "people were not protected from harm and lessons were not learnt when things went wrong".
The report said: "Medicines processes were not safe, and staff failed to appropriately respond when a person displayed symptoms of an infection.
"People were at risk from dehydration and malnourishment. People experienced weight loss which was not effectively recognised and responded to by staff."
The BBC began reporting on HC-One homes in Cambridgeshire in May, after the relatives of three people raised concerns about The Elms after their loved ones died in 2019.
Since then, HC-One announced the closure of The Elms and another home, the Manor House in Upwood.
The CQC said it was inspecting The Red House and The Cambridge care home in Chesterton, after being "alerted to concerns about the quality of care".
In relation to The Red House, the CQC's head of inspection for adult social care, Louise Broddle, said: "Behind this was the failure of the service's leaders to use good systems and processes to ensure people received high-quality, safe care that managed all risks to their health and wellbeing.
"This situation was worsened because the service didn't have enough staff to meet people's needs, and the staff it did have had not received adequate training."
She add that HC-One bore responsibility and should have "taken all reasonable steps to ensure it could meet people's needs".
"We are keeping the Red House under close review and we will not hesitate to take further action if we are not assured it has made significant improvement. This could include requiring the home's closure."
Cambridgeshire County Council, which has suspended new referrals to HC-One, has been contacted for comment.
The authority has said a decision on the future relationship with HC-One "will be made shortly" but gave no timeframe.
