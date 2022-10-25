Tributes to man who died after Peterborough suspected hit-and-run
Tributes have been paid to a "hard working" and "happy" man who died in a suspected hit-and-run incident.
Karl Bradshaw, 41, from Peterborough, died after being struck by a Renault Megane in Paston Ridings in the city at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.
Police said Mr Bradshaw, of Hallaton Road, was walking along a footpath when he fell into the road and was hit.
Two people were arrested on Friday. One has been bailed and the other released under investigation.
Cambridgeshire Police said the black Megane turned right out of Hallfields Lane, onto Paston Ridings, before striking Mr Bradshaw.
The driver failed to stop.
Paramedics attended but Mr Bradshaw died at the scene.
A 45-year-old man from Crowland in Lincolnshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He has since been bailed.
A 64-year-old woman, also from Crowland, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. She has been released under investigation.
In a tribute released through the police, Mr Bradshaw's family said: "Karl was hard working and happy to help anyone. He loved having a laugh and joke with his family and friends.
"Karl had a great many friends who made him part of their families, which he loved and appreciated."
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.