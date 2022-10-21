Peterborough thief caught feeding pizza to stolen dog
A thief was caught shortly after being spotted feeding pizza to a dog he had just stolen from a 71-year-old man.
George the Jack Russell was snatched while being walked in Stanley Park in Peterborough at about 00:30 BST on Saturday, leaving his owner in "extreme shock", police said.
Aaron Granger, 35, of Alvis Drive, Yaxley, was later spotted on CCTV feeding George under his jacket.
He admitted theft and was given an eight-week suspended sentence.
Cambridgeshire Police said George and his companion, another Jack Russell called Bill, were being walked by their owner after he returned from a meal with friends.
They said he was approached by Granger, who initially appeared to be friendly and told him he loved dogs and asked their names.
However, Granger then knelt down and unclipped George's harness before running off with him.
George's owner tried to chase him, but Granger got away, police said.
'Devastating for owners'
They said the victim was "distressed... and very worried as George had never been separated from Bill before".
A little over an hour after police were called, they spotted Granger on CCTV feeding the dog a couple of streets further into the city centre on Long Causeway.
PC Angus Cashman said: "Dogs are often part of the family and every theft is absolutely devastating for owners.
"But we are delighted George is now safely back where he should be."
At Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Granger pleaded guilty to stealing George, and his sentence was suspended for a year.
He was also told he must pay the victim £50 in compensation.
