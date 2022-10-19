Cambridgeshire Fire Service faces cuts unless tax rule changes - chief
A fire and rescue service has warned it may face cuts unless there is a change to the way it is funded.
Cambridgeshire's chief fire officer, Chris Strickland, said firefighters nationally had recently been given a cost of living pay award of 5%, but his service had only budgeted for 2%.
Mr Strickland said "at least three on-call fire stations" may have to close due to a £1.1m budget deficit.
He called for "flexibility" in the amount of council tax it could ask for.
Mr Strickland said the budget deficit was forecast for the start of the next financial year April 2023.
"We very much want our employees to be given a pay increase that reflects the current rate of inflation, but we also have a responsibility to deliver a balanced budget and these are currently at odds," he said.
"So we are likely to have to scale down the service we provide unless our funding situation significantly improves."
'Little choice'
He added that as a result of £8m of efficiency savings in recent years it was already "an incredibly lean" service.
"We have reached a position where, without additional funding, we will be looking at closing at least three on-call fire stations and making a number of our vital professional support staff redundant," he said.
He added that he did not want to have to do this in order to give employees the pay increase they deserve, "but, as things stand, we have little choice".
"The only glimmer of hope will be if the government allows us flexibility in how much council tax we can ask for," he said.
At the moment, fire and rescue services can ask for a maximum of a 2% increase in their element of the council tax, which is about an extra £1.50 per year for Cambridgeshire council taxpayers - based on a Band D property.
If the government allows services to ask for about an extra £10 per year this would lessen the service reductions needed, the fire service said.
Edna Murphy, Liberal Democrat county councillor and chairwoman of the cross-party fire authority, which governs the fire service, said: "We have been put in this invidious position by the economic situation and ultimately by a failure over the years to provide a fair funding mechanism for Cambridgeshire.
"I call on the government to provide us with the assurance we need that we will receive flexibility for next year's budget, which would give us some mitigation."
The BBC has asked for a comment from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which has responsibility for local government finance.
