Kisby train crash due to tractor crossing without permission
- Published
A train crashed into farming machinery on a level crossing after a tractor was driven over it without permission, a report said.
The incident happened at Kisby level crossing between Whittlesey and March in Cambridgeshire on 19 August 2021.
A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the train driver sustained minor injuries after being showered with debris.
The RAIB made safety recommendations to Network Rail.
The report said the government-owned company was "not effectively managing the safe use of Kisby".
The RAIB also made recommendations to the Health and Safety Executive and wrote to organisations representing farmers to remind members of level crossing procedures.
Network Rail had already put Kisby in one of its highest risk categories due to its frequent use and the glare from the sun.
Users of the level crossing are required to telephone a railway signaller who will grant permission to cross if there is enough time.
The RAIB said the crash happened because the tractor driver was not told about the procedure by his employer and believed he could cross safely by looking for trains.
Passenger and freight train services between Ely and Peterborough were disrupted for four days while the site was cleared and repairs were made to the track and signalling equipment.
The freight train was travelling at 66mph (106km/h) and carrying containers to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk.
When the train driver realised the tractor, which was towing machinery, was about to go over the tracks he activated the emergency brake, the report said.
He then left his seat to take shelter in a corridor but was still at the back of his cab at the time of impact.
The windows were smashed and he was showered with debris, the report said.
The train derailed and the machinery was destroyed but the tractor driver was not injured.
Network Rail has been contacted for comment.
