Cambridgeshire County Council expecting £29m budget gap
- Published
A council said it would "have to make tough choices" as it expected a £29m gap in its budget.
Cambridgeshire County Council said uncertainty around "the national financial situation, impacts of international conflict, and a very local growth in demand" was the cause.
The authority said it initially predicted a £17m gap in February.
Liberal Democrat leader Lucy Nethsingha said the council would "do everything we can" to support residents.
The budget gap will be discussed at a meeting on 20 October.
The gap had increased due to rises in inflation and growing uncertainty about energy prices and supply, the council said.
'Growing uncertainties'
The authority added it would have to meet the increased costs of energy and inflation "within its existing funding envelope", after the government confirmed there would be no spending review.
"In addition, the council faces growing uncertainties about meeting the major costs of the national Adult Social Care reforms, which are due to come into force next autumn," the council said.
Leader Ms Nethsingha said the authority was "determined to make good on our pledge to create and greener, fairer and more caring Cambridgeshire".
"We will continue to do everything we can to help our residents manage these increases and protect the services for the most vulnerable," she said.
"But I can't deny that we are going to have to make tough choices."
Deputy leader Elisa Meschini, Labour, said the council found itself in a situation "not in our control".
The council said while it expected to meet the costs of inflation on its revenue budgets this financial year, it had "significant concerns for next year".
