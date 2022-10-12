East West Rail link: Drop in session held for Oxford-Cambridge proposals
Local residents will be able to meet with East West Rail representatives at an event regarding the £5bn project to link Oxford and Cambridge.
A drop-in session is being held at Haslingfield Methodist Church in South Cambridgeshire between 14:00 and 20:00 BST.
The East-West Rail Company believes the rail link will provide a £1.1bn boost to the economy.
But a campaign group said it would have "a massive and negative impact".
The East-West Rail scheme will create a new rail link from Oxford to Cambridge, with services being introduced in stages.
In July, the Infrastructure and Projects Authority said in a report that stage two, between Oxford and Bedford, and stage three, between Bedford and Cambridge, have "major issues".
"There are major issues with project definition, schedule, budget, quality and/or benefits delivery, which at this stage do not appear to be manageable or resolvable," the report said.
"The project may need re-scoping and/or its overall viability reassessed."
The first section of the rail link - which upgraded the railway between Oxford and Bicester - was completed in 2016.
Work began on the 21-mile (33km) £760m Bicester to Bletchley stretch of the project in 2020.
The last two sections from Bletchley to Bedford and from Bedford to Cambridge, which would create several new railway stations, were "still in planning, and are dependent on final government funding and approval" the company said.
In June, East West Rail Company Alliance director Mark Cuzner said it was "on programme" to finish in 2024.
The campaign group Cambridge Approaches said: "Thousands of South Cambridgeshire residents living along the proposed 100mph (161km/h) mainline route are affected by the proposals, which will have a massive and negative impact [on the countryside], with no benefits."
The group, which aims to "ensure any railway delivered is truly the best option for all", said the communities adversely affected by the proposals were Bourn, Highfields Caldecote and Caldecote, Hardwick, Kingston, Toft, The Eversdens, Comberton, Barton, Harlton, Haslingfield, Chapel Hill, Harston, Hauxton, and The Shelfords.
East West Rail has been contacted for comment.
