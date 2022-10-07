Defaced money show in Cambridge addresses 250 years of anger
- Published
Punched, scratched and digitally-manipulated money will be put on show as part of a new exhibition.
It reveals how currencies have been "mutilated" by campaigners to address issues of social, political and racial injustice covering 250 years.
These include the Suffragettes, the US and French revolutions and the Black Lives Matter protests.
"Defaced! Money, Conflict, Protest" is at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge from Tuesday.
Some of the exhibits are merely artworks that incorporate currency, such as Boo Whorlow's Dog Save The Queen, featuring Queen Elizabeth II walking dogs and a union jack flag.
Curator Dr Richard Kelleher said: "This is the first major exhibition to present a world history of protest through currencies mutilated as cries of anger, injustice or despair.
"The acts of defacement on show reveal the hidden struggles behind some of the major events of the past 250 years, as disparate as the French and American Revolutions, the Suffragette movement, the Siege of Mafeking, the Spanish Civil War, the Nazi concentration camp system and occupation, the deadly sectarian Troubles in Northern Ireland, and the Black Lives Matter protests."
The free exhibition runs until 8 January.
