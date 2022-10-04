Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom
- Published
A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed.
Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November.
The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush dozens of wraps down a police station toilet.
Dumbia was sentenced to 20 months in a young offenders' jail, while Patrocinio has been jailed for 19 months.
Police said Patrocinio was seen trying to hide a bundle of cash in the grass when the pair were being arrested.
During a search he was found to be carrying £370 - and Dumbia was caught with £890.
Cambridgeshire Police said Dumbia, of Ballantay Terrace in Glasgow, had attempted to flush away 89 wraps of crack cocaine when he was facing a search, detectives said.
The force said this resulted in three officers being assaulted and covered in faeces.
Dumbia pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, conspiring to supply cocaine, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.
Patrocinio, of Charles Street in Glasgow, admitted conspiring to supply crack cocaine and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.
He was sentenced during an earlier hearing.
PC Luke Upcott said: "This case demonstrates the reality of drug dealing in Cambridge.
"It is not a glamorous way of life and often sees dealers putting their own health at risk to sell their product, not to mention the health of their vulnerable users."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk