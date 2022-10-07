Cost of living: Peterborough knitters sought for Little Miracles appeal
A charity is appealing for knitters to help them create blankets to keep disabled children warm this winter.
Staff at Little Miracles, based in Peterborough, said their families were worried about heating bills, as the cost of living crisis worsens.
The charity, which has 14 centres in the east, saw more than 15,000 families access its services last year.
Head of income generation, Louise Evans, said: "We felt this would be a manageable way for people to help."
The charity is asking for knitted squares, measuring 30cm by 30 cm (12in by 12in) , which can be sewn together to make different sized blankets.
On a social media appeal, it said the inability to heat homes was a "catastrophic situation for their vulnerable children".
Little Miracles, which was set up in 2010 by Michelle King, supports the families of children and young adults with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.
It became known after it was the recipient of a special Children in Need DIY SOS transformation in 2013.
It provides on-site activities, training, school outreach, as well as counselling and home education sessions.
Families contacted the charity saying they struggled with the rise in energy bills, the cost of warm clothing and food, and how to afford the use of vital electrical equipment and washing facilities at home.
Ms Evans said: "Primarily, families are telling us they are unable to heat their homes, and for many of them, it is essential to keep their children warm.
"These are genuine concerns.
"Because of their conditions, many children are very unwell and cannot regulate their own body temperatures and are unable to move around to keep warm.
"Over the next few months we expect more and more to use our centres as warm hubs. It's a sign of the times.
"The cost of living has become noticeable for all of us, whether it's shopping for food, heating our homes or paying the bills.
"We are asking for knitted squares so that we can store them more easily and then create blankets to the size and weight each particular child needs.
"It allows people who have very little themselves to know they can do something to help."
