Cambridge University buys 19th Century 'travelling library'
- Published
A 19th Century miniature "travelling library" containing 9cm-long (3.5in) French books has been added to a university collection.
Travelling libraries became popular during the age of horse-drawn coach travel, when journeys could take weeks.
Rare book specialist Liam Sims, of Cambridge University Library, said the case, featuring 38 books, has been described as a "Victorian Kindle".
It was the "size of a shoebox" and looks like a book on the outside.
Mr Sims said "it's a surprise when you open it up" and see the books inside, which are "smaller than a pack of cards", by authors including Voltaire and Racine.
It was made in the early 1800s, and the books inside were printed between 1802 and 1818, Mr Sims said.
The travelling library could have been used as a "way to keep you busy on your travels" in carriage journeys that could have involved overnight stops in coaching inns on major roads such as the Great North Road.
Its portable size meant it would not have taken up too much room and it is like a "19th Century Kindle", he added.
We added an extremely cool thing to our shelves today: a 38-volume early 19thC French travelling library - the ‘Bibliothèque Portative du Voyageur’ - house in a book-shaped box. #newacquisition (1/6) pic.twitter.com/TdJRBlkwKl— Cambridge UL Special Collections (@theULSpecColl) September 29, 2022
The travelling library was in a UK bookseller's catalogue and "immediately we thought that would be something really good for us to add to our shelves, really fun to share with people," Mr Sims said.
Cambridge University Library did not wish to disclose the price it paid.
It has now been added to the other million rare books the library has.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk