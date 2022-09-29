Cambridge congestion charge: Public consultation to launch in the autumn
A public consultation on plans to introduce a congestion charge for Cambridge will take place.
The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) has proposed a £5 charge to be introduced by 2027-28, which would affect private vehicles between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays.
It is part of a package of measures to "significantly improve how people travel around" the city, the GCP said.
Nearly 16,000 people have signed a petition against the plans.
Cambridgeshire County Council had previously said that a public consultation last year showed there was public support for proposals to improve public transport and reduce pollution and congestion, with people favouring road based charges over increased parking charges.
The GCP's plans include improving bus services in Cambridge and "a huge increase" in rural services to and from the city, with longer operating hours and cheaper flat fares, funded in the long-term by the introduction of a Sustainable Travel Zone (STZ) with a road user charge.
It said it will improve public transport before the introduction of the STZ, with a phased roll-out of enhanced bus services from 2024.
The scheme would reduce carbon emissions from transport by about 5%, the GCP added.
It said a consultation will be launched "in the autumn" and Cambridgeshire County Council will have final approval of the plans.
Labour councillor Elisa Meschini, chair of the GCP's executive board, said a better bus network was needed as they are "vital for so many people".
"It is time to have a serious conversation about what we want from our public transport network," she said.
"Time and again we have been told to 'be bold' and 'take action' to tackle the traffic clogging up our roads and the effects of climate change.
"These proposals represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to truly transform the way we all travel around the region.
"I encourage everyone to carefully consider the ambitious package of measures we are proposing when the public consultation launches this autumn."
Opponents have branded it a further tax, predominantly affecting the working poor.
Organisers of a petition against it said it would "do nothing to help congestion as most drivers especially those whose journeys start from outside the city have very little option but to drive for work or to carry out their business".
